Insurance reverses decision, will pay for toddler’s $2 million drug

“We recognize the severity of severe spinal muscular atrophy and we empathize with the children who have SMA, as well as their families. Anthem is committed to helping ensure that our members have access to safe, effective, evidence-based treatments that improve health outcomes. In reviewing the medical literature, Anthem’s Medical Policy & Technology Assessment Committee, a majority of whom are external physicians, determined that Zolgensma is medically necessary provided all criteria are met. The medical policy is available here . Based on the severity of this disease, we are actively in discussion with relevant experts and will continue to review our existing medical policy on coverage criteria for Zolgensma. Anthem covers Zolgensma for members in our individual and fully-insured employer-sponsored health plans who meet the medical policy criteria.”