Infrastructure grants announced for four airports in Louisiana

WASHINGTON D.C. (WAFB) - The U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $478 million in infrastructure grants. The fourth allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding for airports across the United States.
“This significant investment in airport improvements in Louisiana will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” Chao said.
The grants to airports in Louisiana include the following awards:
- $7.16 million to Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport to improve the runway safety area.
- $82,188 to Homer Municipal Airport to improve the runway safety area.
- $5.46 million to Lafayette Regional Airport for terminal building construction.
- $1.8 million to Esler Regional Airport in Pineville for runway rehabilitation.
The FAA awarded grants to 43 states, including American Samoa, Northern Mariana Islands and Puerto Rico. Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals. This grant will enhance the safety and capacity while promoting economic growth in the regions served by each airport.
Airport infrastructure in the United States, with 3,332 airports and 5,000 paved runways, supports our economic competitiveness and improves quality of life. According to the FAA’s most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs. Under Secretary Chao’s leadership, the Department is delivering AIP investments for the American people, who depend on reliable infrastructure.
Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs to exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.