FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Typical summer showers expected through week

Temperatures in the low to mid 70°s, on the way to a high in the upper 80°s – under a sun/cloud mix, along with a 40% - 50% coverage rain - primarily this afternoon. Overnight, a spotty shower is not out of the question – a low of 72°; tomorrow, mostly sunny in the morning– a few afternoon clouds, rain coverage down a bit to 30%, a high near 90°.