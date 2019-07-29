FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers expected for coming afternoons; higher rain chances for weekend

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to monitor two areas. The tropical wave labeled as Invest 95L has been downgraded as the NHC has withdrawn the formal invest label for that area of disturbed weather, at least for the time being. The NHC is still giving that disturbance, currently south of The Bahamas, a 10% chance of development over the next five days as it skirts the southeastern U.S. coastline. While the system appears to be no threat to the Gulf of Mexico, it’s something the Storm Team will want to monitor through the weekend.