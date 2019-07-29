FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers expected for coming afternoons; higher rain chances for weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Wednesday was a bit drier than the Storm Team anticipated, but we still picked up pockets of rain across the area through the afternoon. Our guess is just about no one minded the break from recent run of afternoon rains.
Plan for fair skies through the night and into Thursday morning, with daybreak temperatures in the low 70s for much of metro Baton Rouge. While it will be a dry morning, the Storm Team is anticipating a return of scattered showers with a few thunderstorms into the afternoon. Set rain chances Thursday afternoon at 40%. That means less than half of the WAFB region is expected to receive measurable rainfall through the day. Highs Thursday will be in the low 90s for many WAFB communities, with the humidity making those low 90s feel like something closer to 100° in terms of the heat index.
The forecast Friday is much the same as Thursday, with scattered afternoon showers and a few storms, plus highs back into the low 90s once again. For now, plan on 50/50 rain chances both Saturday and Sunday. The slight increase in rain coverage over the weekend coupled with extra cloud cover will mean many neighborhoods may not quite make the 90s during the afternoons.
As has been true for each of the past several afternoons, the Storm Team does not anticipate any severe weather outbreaks over the next four days, however, localized downpours could result in pockets where standing water will be an issue; such is the nature of our local summertime rainfall patterns.
The outlook for all of next week calls for rain chances running at 30% to 40% just about every afternoon, with daytime highs in the low 90s; fairly typical for early August.
In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to monitor two areas. The tropical wave labeled as Invest 95L has been downgraded as the NHC has withdrawn the formal invest label for that area of disturbed weather, at least for the time being. The NHC is still giving that disturbance, currently south of The Bahamas, a 10% chance of development over the next five days as it skirts the southeastern U.S. coastline. While the system appears to be no threat to the Gulf of Mexico, it’s something the Storm Team will want to monitor through the weekend.
A broad tropical wave in the east-central tropical Atlantic is likely to soon be tagged as Invest 96L. The NHC is giving that disturbance a 60% chance of development over the next five days as it moves generally westward towards the Lesser Antilles.
