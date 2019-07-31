Firefighters respond to house in flames in Zachary

(Source: Zachary Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff | July 31, 2019 at 10:48 AM CDT - Updated July 31 at 10:48 AM

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters in Zachary responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning that is now being investigated as an arson.

Just before 2 a.m., firefighters were sent to the house fire in the 4800 block of Rush Drive. The resident escaped before fire crew arrived at the scene.

The home was destroyed during the fire and investigators believe cause of the fire is arson.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Crime Stoppers or Fire Investigators at 225-286-0205.

Just before 2:00 this morning Engines 813,823,833,Ladder 818, Service 825& 835, Chiefs 801,802,805 and Volunteers responded to a Structure Fire in the 4800 block of Rush Dr. The occupants were able to escape prior to the arrival of fire crews. The structure is a total loss. Fire Investigators are currently working the scene. The cause of the fire is being ruled Arson. Anyone with information pertaining to the fire are asked to call Crime Stoppers or Fire Investigators at 2252860205. Thanks to Baker FD, ZPD, and EMS for standing by. Central FD moved to cover our district.

Posted by Zachary Fire Department on Wednesday, July 31, 2019

