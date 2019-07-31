Firefighters respond to house in flames in Zachary

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters in Zachary responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning that is now being investigated as an arson.
Just before 2 a.m., firefighters were sent to the house fire in the 4800 block of Rush Drive. The resident escaped before fire crew arrived at the scene.
The home was destroyed during the fire and investigators believe cause of the fire is arson.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Crime Stoppers or Fire Investigators at 225-286-0205.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.