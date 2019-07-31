Fire reported at ExxonMobil Baytown Complex in Texas

Emergency crews respond to a fire at the ExxonMobil Baytown Complex facility in Baytown, Texas, on July 31, 2019. (Source: CBS News)
By Nick Gremillion | July 31, 2019 at 11:43 AM CDT - Updated July 31 at 12:08 PM

BAYTOWN, Texas (WAFB) - Emergency crews have responded to a fire at the ExxonMobil Baytown Complex in Baytown, Texas, according to Houston CBS affiliate KHOU-TV.

It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told KHOU-TV that deputies is monitoring the situation and at this time there is no shelter in place for Baytown residents.

Emergency response teams are also monitoring air quality around the complex and the local area.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

