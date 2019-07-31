200 engraved backpacks to be donated in honor of Sadie Roberts-Joseph

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City leaders are continuing the campaign to remember fallen community activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph.
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux and Professional Athletes Supporting Students (PASS) will be donating 200 backpacks to local students in honor of Roberts-Joseph, the late founder of the Baton Rouge African American History Museum who was killed earlier this month. She was 75.
The backpacks will be engraved with her name on the back and a bio will be included in each one.
“I’ve known and loved Miss Sadie for years and I really admired and respected her for her dedication to education and young people," Sheriff Gautreaux said. “She was an advocate for change. She was just a beam of light. A ray of hope. She was always the same every time I was around her, so being able to do this is just a small thing that we can do to honor her.”
Gautreaux added that while she is gone, Sadie and her contributions to the community will never be forgotten.
“This is such an honor,” Angela Machen, Robert-Joseph’s daughter said. “My mother would be truly humbled to know that her name is being placed on these backpacks. She loved helping the kids in the community.”
The backpacks will be distributed on Aug. 9 at Howell Place gym to students in the community.
Roberts-Joseph opened the museum formerly known as the Odell S. Williams Now and Then African American Museum in 2001. She also organized the city’s Juneteenth celebrations.
For more information, call Lyman White at (225) 502.6920 or lwhite@passtheballnow.org. Donations can be made by texting donation to (830) 355-3154.
