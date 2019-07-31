BRPD to hold press conference on Blane Salamoni civil service appeal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Wednesday, July 31 it plans to hold a press conference Thursday morning to discuss the civil service appeal of the officer accused of shooting and killing Alton Sterling after numerous delays connected to his hearing date.
Officer Blane Salamoni appealed his March 30, 2018 firing to the Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board. Sterling died after being shot by Baton Rouge Police Officer Blane Salamoni on July 5, 2016. His death sparked numerous protests in Baton Rouge.
PREVIOUS STORIES
- Attorneys: BRPD email says former officer accused of killing Alton Sterling was ‘borderline nuts’
- One Baton Rouge Police officer fired, other suspended for shooting of Alton Sterling
- Family of Alton Sterling, some lawmakers express disappointment in AG’s decision to not file charges
- GRAPHIC VIDEO WARNING: Officer Salamoni’s body camera footage of Sterling shooting
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.