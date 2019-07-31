BRPD to hold press conference on Blane Salamoni civil service appeal

BRPD to hold press conference on Blane Salamoni civil service appeal
Officer Blane Salamoni (Source: WAFB)
By Rachael Thomas | July 31, 2019 at 3:19 PM CDT - Updated July 31 at 3:19 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Wednesday, July 31 it plans to hold a press conference Thursday morning to discuss the civil service appeal of the officer accused of shooting and killing Alton Sterling after numerous delays connected to his hearing date.

Officer Blane Salamoni appealed his March 30, 2018 firing to the Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board. Sterling died after being shot by Baton Rouge Police Officer Blane Salamoni on July 5, 2016. His death sparked numerous protests in Baton Rouge.

PREVIOUS STORIES

WAFB will carry the press conference live on TV and on its digital platforms, including the news app and Facebook, at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.