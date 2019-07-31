2 injured after BRFD firetruck involved in crash on Fairfields Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge firetruck was involved in a crash on Fairfields Avenue near N Acadian Thruway around 7 p.m. on July 30.
Curt Monte, a spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Fire Department, says Engine 2 was involved in the crash, but that it was still driveable. Emergency officials say two people were injured and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The two injured were not firefighters.
Monte goes on to say the wreck happened while firefighters were responding to a call.
A representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department says the firetruck was headed north on N Acadian with its lights and sirens on when it was hit by another vehicle that was headed west on Fairfields.
The investigation is ongoing.
