Baton Rouge church face parking issues; pastor holds AT&T accountable

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The pastor of St. Philip Divine Spiritual Church in Baton Rouge says members are having a difficult time entering the parking lot.
Bishop Lawrence Brock says a tree fell on a utility line, which is blocking one of the main entrances to the church. Brock says he’s reached out to AT&T several times after learning it was their line, however, he says they have not come out to address the issue.
“They said they were going to send someone out to cut that tree off that line and that was about three weeks ago. I wanted to cut it down myself, but then I was afraid. They always say that if it’s a tree on the power line, stay clear of it. That was my concern,” Brock said.
Brock says if AT&T will cut the portion of tree on their utility line, he will remove the rest of the tree. He says church members are now questioning his leadership.
“They figure that I ain’t doing my job and getting the right people out here to remove this tree to get into the church grounds,” said Brock.
The 9News Alert Team spoke with spokespeople for AT&T and the Louisiana Public Service Commission, who says it’s working to resolve the issue quickly.
