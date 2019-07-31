Authorities investigate death after Louisiana inmate found unresponsive in chair

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are determining the cause of death for a work release inmate who was found unresponsive at Heck Industries in Baton Rouge.
On July 31, detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a death investigation after the inmate, identified as 50-year-old George Merritte, was found unresponsive in a chair in a break room.
Merritte was found by a Heck Industries employee, who called 911, and began CPR.
Emergency Medical Services arrived shortly after and tried to conduct life-saving measures without success.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office took possession of Merritte’s body, and an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.
Investigators did not report any signs of foul play. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.