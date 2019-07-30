Woman suffers complications after having abortion at BR clinic, has to have emergency hysterectomy

According to the incident report compiled by LDH, a woman who was 15-weeks pregnant underwent an abortion at the clinic and then began experiencing heavy bleeding. A nurse tried to administer emergency saline on the patient, but found that the facility’s crash cart did not have any saline on it and another medication she needed was expired. The nurse ultimately called 911 and the patient was transported to a local hospital, where she was rushed into surgery, according to the LDH report. The state later inspected the facility and found it had failed to “order and maintain a supply of emergency drugs” for stabilizing and/or treating medical and surgical complications on the licensed premises,” according to the LDH report.