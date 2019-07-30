Woman in room when man fatally shot by WBR deputy facing drug charges

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - A woman was arrested for drug offenses after a man was fatally shot by a West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy at a motel in Port Allen on Thursday, July 25.
The report from WBRSO says narcotics agents were at the Budget 7 Motel on Highway 190 in Port Allen serving a search warrant at a hotel room when Jessica Clouatre, 39, was reportedly found to be in possession of numerous drugs. The report says she was taken into custody and removed from the hotel room, where agents found marijuana, methamphetamine, and two digital scales.
WBRSO confirms Clouatre was in the room when a man was fatally shot by a deputy, whose name has not been released. The family has identified the man killed as Josef Richardson, 38. The sheriff’s office also says the deputy involved in the incident has been receiving death threats, which the agency is investigating. The circumstances surrounding what exactly led up to the shooting remain unclear.
Clouatre is facing the following charges:
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics (marijuana)
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics (meth)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Her bond was set on July 29 at $41,000. Jail records indicate she has since bonded out.
