2 teenagers found shot to death in Reserve

RESERVE, La. (WVUE) - Detectives with the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating a double homicide.
Officers identified as Kerell Tyrez Sanders, 18, and Kyron Perrilloux, 20, both of Reserve, Tuesday (July 30). About midnight, the victims were found in a vehicle that crashed into a ditch at West Airline Highway and East 22nd Street in Reserve.
Both subjects had been shot. No other information is available at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
Citizens with information about this incident that call Crimestoppers do not have to testify in court and may qualify for a cash reward. Citizens can also submit tips on the Sheriff’s Office website at http://stjohnsheriff.org/submitatip.php.
