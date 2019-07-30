5-star RB announces commitment to Georgia

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kendall Milton has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Georgia.
The consensus 5-star running back out of Clovis, Calif. made the announcement Monday evening.
Milton is the nation’s No. 4 running back according to 247Sports and the No. 3 high school prospect in California.
Rivals ranks Milton the No. 3 overall running back for the class of 2020 and No. 4 in the state of California.
Milton picked the Bulldogs over LSU, Alabama, and Ohio State.
The Tigers currently have Rival’s No. 1 recruiting class and 247Sports’ No. 3 class.
LSU has 22 commitments in the 2020 recruiting class, which includes two quarterbacks, four wide receivers, one offensive lineman, nine defensive linemen, two linebackers, and four defensive backs.
