SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Southern Lab Kittens

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern Lab is the first school in 12 years of the Warrick Dunn award to have two finalists for Sportsline Player of the Year sign with LSU. Now, the Kittens have to figure out their future without them and 11 other senior starters who are also on their way to college.
Replacing Tyrion Davis and Kardell Thomas is not an easy task for the offense and at times, it showed in the spring game against Livonia. But Head Coach Darrell Asberry didn’t target Houston commit, Reginald Johnson, already knowing what the speedy receiver can mean for the Kittens’ offense this year. He’s one of eight seniors expected to lead the way, along with defenders like Nick Smith, who plays on both the offensive and defensive lines, linebacker Jabbar Triplett, and safety Maurice Blanchard, who showed us what kind of speed and talent Asberry’s defense will have in 2019, not to mention junior linebacker Landon Hunt and a talented secondary.
“That front seven is special. When you can run sideline to sideline, it makes it easier for that back end. I am an offensive guy, but when you can have a defense that can make plays, create field position, turnovers, and add points on the board," Asberry said.
“I’m the captain of the defense, so you know everybody, they go off of me. I make a big play and that changes everything on defense. We’ve got a lot of returning players coming back, some new players coming in, so our defense is going to be good this year," said Jabar Tripplet, senior linebacker.
The Kittens start with two state champions and play up the first eight weeks, so they’ll be tested early in the season.
