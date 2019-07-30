SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Southern Lab Kittens

Replacing Tyrion Davis and Kardell Thomas is not an easy task for the offense and at times, it showed in the spring game against Livonia. But Head Coach Darrell Asberry didn’t target Houston commit, Reginald Johnson, already knowing what the speedy receiver can mean for the Kittens’ offense this year. He’s one of eight seniors expected to lead the way, along with defenders like Nick Smith, who plays on both the offensive and defensive lines, linebacker Jabbar Triplett, and safety Maurice Blanchard, who showed us what kind of speed and talent Asberry’s defense will have in 2019, not to mention junior linebacker Landon Hunt and a talented secondary.