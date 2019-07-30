Spicy Horseradish Pickles

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As easy as it is to purchase pickles in your grocery store, it is almost just as easy to make your own! July is National Pickle Month, so why not make some? Your family and friends will love these unique pickles, and they make perfect gifts, too.
Prep Time: 3 hours
Yields: 5 (1-quart) jars
Ingredients:
40 medium pickling cucumbers
10 (¼” x 3”) strips peeled horseradish root, divided
2 cups white vinegar
1¼ cups granulated sugar
3 tbsps whole pickling spices
7 cups water
10 tsps diced red bell pepper, divided
10 tsps diced yellow bell pepper, divided
20 cloves garlic, peeled and divided
20 small sprigs dill, divided
5 tbsps pickling salt, divided
Method:
Soak cucumbers in ice-cold water 2–3 hours.
Sterilize 5 (1-quart) jars with lids and rings and keep hot.
In a large pot, combine vinegar, sugar, pickling spices, and water over medium-high heat. Bring mixture to a boil, stirring occasionally to dissolve sugar.
Trim cucumber ends and using a sharp knife, carefully creating a slit on side of each cucumber. Place 4 cucumbers on the bottom of each jar then add 1 horseradish root, 1 teaspoon red bell pepper, 1 teaspoon yellow bell pepper, 2 cloves garlic, and 2 dill sprigs. Place 4 remaining cucumbers in each jar. Repeat adding vegetables, seasonings and herbs into each jar.
Carefully pour boiling brine into jars until ¼ inch from the top. Add 1 tablespoon of pickling salt to each jar then seal with lids and rings.
Place jars into canner or a large pot and cover with water by ¼ inch, taking care to submerge completely under water. Bring to a rolling boil at 212°F then reduce to simmer at 190°F and cook about 30 minutes.
Carefully remove jars from water. Using a towel, test jars for a good seal and reseal jars tightly if necessary. Place jars upside down at room temperature on a towel preferably overnight.
