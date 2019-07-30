REPORT: LSU picks up first commit for Class of 2021

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have picked up their first commitment for the class of 2021, according to 247Sports.
The report stated Landyn Watson, a four-star defensive end from Texas, gave his commitment to head coach Ed Orgeron.
The news came shortly before five-star running back Kendall Milton gave his verbal commitment to Georgia for 2020 over LSU, Alabama, and Ohio State.
Watson, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound weak-side defensive end from Hutto, Texas, is ranked No. 176 overall by the 247SportsComposite. He is the No. 11 WDE and No. 33 overall in the state of Texas.
Watson verbally committed to the Tigers over Clemson, Virginia Tech, Washington, and Baylor.
