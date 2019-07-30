OUR TURN - Car seat safety

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the past three years, 110 children under the age of 14 have died in vehicle crashes on Louisiana roads. A new law going into effect Thursday aims to curb that trend and get your most precious cargo from point a to point b safely. In a state that often ranks near the bottom for highway safety, this seems like a big step in the right direction.
Under standards adopted from the American Academy of Pediatrics, children under two will have to ride in rear-facing car seats. From there, the progression through different types of seats will be driven by the child’s age, weight, and height. No child under 13 will be allowed to ride in the front seat.
That’s our turn, now it’s yours. To comment on this segment or anything else, visit our Facebook page or email us at YOURTURN@WAFB.COM.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.