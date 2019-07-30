Olive Garden’s take-home meals now $5 all year

Olive Garden is now offering $5 Take Home meals all year long. (Source: Olive Garden)
By Danae Leake | July 30, 2019 at 10:58 AM CDT - Updated July 30 at 11:28 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Who wants yummy pasta on the cheap? Olive Garden is now offering its $5 Take Home meals all year long.

The food deal was previously just a limited time offer, but now you can order any entrée in-restaurant (including kids’ entrées) and take home up to five ready to heat meals for $5 each.

The Take Homes include Fettuccine Alfredo, Five Cheese Ziti al Forno and Spaghetti with Meat Sauce.

The entrées can be a good option for a lunch or dinner to go that doesn’t break the bank.

