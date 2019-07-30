Olive Garden’s take-home meals now $5 all year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Who wants yummy pasta on the cheap? Olive Garden is now offering its $5 Take Home meals all year long.
The food deal was previously just a limited time offer, but now you can order any entrée in-restaurant (including kids’ entrées) and take home up to five ready to heat meals for $5 each.
The Take Homes include Fettuccine Alfredo, Five Cheese Ziti al Forno and Spaghetti with Meat Sauce.
The entrées can be a good option for a lunch or dinner to go that doesn’t break the bank.
