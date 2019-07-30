More than 200 women attend 6th annual Ladies on the Bluff Football Clinic at Southern

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguar football players will begin arriving on campus Wednesday to start practice for the upcoming season, so a group of ladies had the field all to themselves Monday evening.
The Baton Rouge chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority held its sixth annual Ladies on the Bluff Football Clinic, which is a football 101 of sorts.
The ladies received hands on lessons about the sport. Head coach Dawson Odums and his assistants taught the ladies a few techniques.
WAFB videographer Byron Thomas, who played football, said he was impressed with some of the skills he saw.
“It’s just more detail, so by this season coming up, I’ll be more prepared to understand exactly what’s going on in detail, when my Jaguars are doing and when to cheer and when to coach them from the stands,” said Tiffany Veal, a first-time participant.
Organizers said about 250 women showed up to participate in the event.
Southern will open the season at McNeese on August 31st.
