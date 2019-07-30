FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Typical summer weather pattern returns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Keep your umbrella nearby today – more than likely, it will be needed by the majority of us.
A few areas of rain already popping up early on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar and the overall coverage will continue to increase this morning and throughout the afternoon; in fact, a 70% - 80% coverage, a high (by early afternoon) only in the mid 80°s.
Overnight, scattered showers may linger – a low of 73°; tomorrow, it’s the last day of July but certainly not the last day for wet weather in our forecast – expect a sun/cloud mix, 50% rain coverage – a high near 90°.
