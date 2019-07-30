FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Typical summer showers expected through week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It has been a wet Tuesday for most of the WAFB area, with some WAFB neighborhoods under Flood Advisories and even Flood Warnings during the afternoon. Fortunately, the rains are winding down as we head into the evening and we can expect a mostly dry night and pre-dawn.
However, like we saw Tuesday, be ready for isolated showers during the Wednesday morning commute, with daybreak temperatures in the low 70s for the Baton Rouge metro area. Wednesday afternoon may not be quite as rainy as it was Tuesday afternoon, but the Storm Team is still posting probability of precipitation at 50% for the day. Once again, severe weather is not a major concern Wednesday, but isolated pockets of heavy rainfall are possible along with one or two strong storms. Highs for the day will be in the mid to upper 80s.
The First Alert Forecast calls for 30% to 40% rain chances Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with rain chances running at 40% to 50% Sunday. Mornings will be largely dry all three days, with daybreak temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Most of the rains will be of the afternoon variety all three days, yet highs will still manage to reach 90° to the lower 90s. As we’ve seen the last several days, severe weather is not a serious concern, although isolated heavy downpours and occasionally strong storms can’t be ruled out through the rest of the work week and into the weekend.
The Storm Team’s forecast for next week (Aug. 5 through 9) keeps rain chances at 30% to 40% for now with highs in the low 90s each day.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to give low-end development chances for a tropical wave currently over the northeastern Caribbean. That wave is expected to move northwest towards The Bahamas, but is only given a 10% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone over the next five days. Additionally, a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic is given a 20% chance of development over the next five days as it tracks westward across the tropical Atlantic. The bottom line is neither of these systems currently looks like a problem for the Gulf of Mexico region, but the Storm Team will continue to monitor both disturbances.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.