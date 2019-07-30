FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Typical summer showers expected through week

The First Alert Forecast calls for 30% to 40% rain chances Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with rain chances running at 40% to 50% Sunday. Mornings will be largely dry all three days, with daybreak temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Most of the rains will be of the afternoon variety all three days, yet highs will still manage to reach 90° to the lower 90s. As we’ve seen the last several days, severe weather is not a serious concern, although isolated heavy downpours and occasionally strong storms can’t be ruled out through the rest of the work week and into the weekend.