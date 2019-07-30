Entrepreneurs can now apply for eBay’s Retail Revival program in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re an aspiring entrepreneur or small business owner in Baton Rouge, eBay just launched a new program that could help you make sales online.
The e-commerce company, which announced its deal with the city in May, launched its Retail Revival program on Tuesday, July 30. The program provides services to help local entrepreneurs establish their presence in the digital marketplace.
Applications are being taken now until August 21, 2019.
As U.S. retailers announced the closure of thousands of stores, eBay hopes the program will encourage small business owners to “stay local, sell global.” The program aims to get sellers to contribute to their local economy by using eBay’s platform to globally sell their products.
Baton Rouge is the sixth city that’s part of the retail revival program.
Several city leaders and government representatives were at the launch event hosted at the Old State Capitol, including Congressman Garrett Graves, who said Louisiana has a lot to offer.
“We have all these great things that we largely hide for ourselves," Graves said at the event. "That fact that you’re taking a market that right now that is thousands of people, maybe even a few million, and expose it to billions of people through the ebay platform is fantastic.”
Baton Rouge’s partnership with eBay also involves its eBay@Home, which has created 40 full-time “work-at-home” customer service positions. So far, 22 of those positions have been filled and eBay is still looking for qualified candidates.
To apply for those programs, go to ebayinc.com/BatonRouge.
