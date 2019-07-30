EBRSO holds 11th annual One Day with Kids for fathers to spend time with their children

EBRSO holds 11th annual One Day with Kids for fathers to spend time with their children
Korey Crockett says EBRSO's One Day with Kids program has helped him to see what's really important in life. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | July 30, 2019 at 3:34 PM CDT - Updated July 30 at 3:34 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A handful of parents currently living behind bars got a chance to spend a little extra quality time with their children Tuesday, July 30.

It’s all part of East Baton Rouge Parish Prison’s One Day with Kids event. During the event, male inmates who have completed a program, which includes parenting classes, are rewarded with a visit from their kids. The goal is to help the fathers understand and accept the responsibility of parenthood.

One Day with Kids, which is a faith-based, voluntary program open to inmates with no disciplinary record, encourages inmates to focus on their families.
One Day with Kids, which is a faith-based, voluntary program open to inmates with no disciplinary record, encourages inmates to focus on their families. (Source: WAFB)

“My whole life, now I see really what I’ve been missing by doing bad things," said Corey Crockett, one of the inmates participating in the program.

Organizers say they blend accountability into their program to ensure families succeed together in healthy, positive ways. This is the eleventh time the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office has held this event.

EBRSO says numerous volunteers are used in the program each week to help inmates succeed once they're released.
EBRSO says numerous volunteers are used in the program each week to help inmates succeed once they're released. (Source: WAFB)

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.