EBRSO holds 11th annual One Day with Kids for fathers to spend time with their children

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A handful of parents currently living behind bars got a chance to spend a little extra quality time with their children Tuesday, July 30.
It’s all part of East Baton Rouge Parish Prison’s One Day with Kids event. During the event, male inmates who have completed a program, which includes parenting classes, are rewarded with a visit from their kids. The goal is to help the fathers understand and accept the responsibility of parenthood.
“My whole life, now I see really what I’ve been missing by doing bad things," said Corey Crockett, one of the inmates participating in the program.
Organizers say they blend accountability into their program to ensure families succeed together in healthy, positive ways. This is the eleventh time the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office has held this event.
