Creative coworking provider ‘Spaces’ coming to Perkins Rowe

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another spot for creatives to cowork is coming to the Perkins Rowe shopping center.
Spaces, a creative coworking provider, is set to open in the first quarter of 2020, according to Perkins Rowe officials. The business will occupy 18,000 square feet adjacent to Sur la Table and Anthropologie.
Members will have access to a variety of flexible workspace options. This includes a business club, dedicated desks, private office space and fully-equipped meeting rooms. Spaces provides ultra-fast and secure Wi-Fi, and a coffee bar.
"Now with more than 50 coworking locations in the U.S., Spaces is continuing to expand into communities where we see a high demand for flexible workspaces,” said Michael Berretta, VP of Network Development of IWG, which owns Spaces. “We aim to provide a community where a diverse mix of businesses can grow and thrive while also feeling comfortable building their own culture.”
Baton Rouge has other coworking options for creative and entrepreneurs. Established in 2015, the Creative Bloc offers work space for visual and communications professionals, and has since expanded its offerings.
Coworking spaces, particularly ones that cater to creatives, have become more mainstream and more of an attractive concept over the years. In 2018, the number of coworking spaces rose 16% in the U.S. and 36% outside the U.S., according to January’s Colliers U.S. Flexible Workspace Outlook Report.
