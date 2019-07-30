Congressman Graves hosting ‘open office hours’ to meet with constituents

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Congressman Garret Graves will be hosting “Open Office Hours” Tuesday, July 30 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at their Baton Rouge office, located at 2351 Energy Dr #1200.
Graves says this is “one of the many ways we work to be available and accessible for us to meet one-on-one or in small groups to discuss what’s on your mind.”
Staff will be on hand before and after the meeting to further discuss issues or to provide additional information about the services and assistance his office may be able to provide.
These meetings are open to any resident of Louisiana’s Sixth Congressional District. Those who wish to attend are asked reserve an appointment. To do so, please RSVP here.
