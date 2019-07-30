Attorney files motion for Drake Davis’ probation to be revoked

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Melanie Fields filed documents Monday, July 29 requesting a judge revoke probation for Drake Davis, 22. Davis’ arrest during the early hours of Sunday, July 28 marks the third time since August of 2018 Davis has been arrested in connection with an alleged altercation with a dating partner.
On Aug. 17, 2018, Davis was arrested for allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend.
Several weeks later, Davis was arrested on two more counts of battery on a dating partner. The LSU Police Department interviewed the victim Sept. 15, 2018. At the time, she alleged Davis attacked her on Aug. 26, 2018, police said. The victim was at Davis’ apartment when the two got into an argument, according to police documents. The victim was pushed into the couch, injuring her lower leg area, the arrest report said.
The victim told police she woke up in the early morning hours of Sept. 15, 2018 noticing she had a black eye, according to an arrest document. Police reported the victim did not admit Davis was the one who struck her during the interview. The victim told police she did not know how it happened, documents showed.
Davis pleaded guilty to two counts of battery on a dating partner and one count of violation of a protective order. All three charges are misdemeanors.
Davis was sentenced to 18 months in prison with credit for time served, but a judge suspended most of that time, meaning Davis was released from parish prison within days. He was put on probation for two years.
The July 28, 2019 arrest stemmed from an alleged altercation in which Davis allegedly grabbed and pushed a woman he was dating, according to officials. Arrest reports say a witness showed the deputy of a video of Davis and a woman arguing.
Davis was seen in the video being physical with the woman while arguing with her, according to police. The video also showed the woman pushing Davis away and telling him to get off her, arrest documents show.
Davis admitted to grabbing the victim by the arms and pushing her, then later apologized for the incident, the report stated.
Davis was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of battery of a dating partner.
