Two people injured after lightning strike near Airline Highway
By Kevin Foster | July 29, 2019 at 6:00 PM CDT - Updated July 29 at 6:25 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency crews responded to the area around ITI Technical College near Airline Highway and Briarwood Monday evening for reports of a lightning strike.

Initial reports from first responders say two people were injured after a lightning strike in the area. Emergency officials say the two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition.

No other details were immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

