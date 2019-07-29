Two people injured after lightning strike near Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency crews responded to the area around ITI Technical College near Airline Highway and Briarwood Monday evening for reports of a lightning strike.
Initial reports from first responders say two people were injured after a lightning strike in the area. Emergency officials say the two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition.
No other details were immediately provided.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
