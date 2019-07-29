Teen goes missing; SPD seeks help finding her

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A teenage girl has gone missing.
Now Shreveport police are asking for help finding her.
Kayla Jackson, 16, was reported as missing Sunday.
She last was seen about 11 p.m. Saturday at her residence in the 3200 block of Wagner Street in Shreveport, police say.
Jackson stands 5′6″ tall and weighs 130 pounds.
No clothing description was provided.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about Jackson to call Shreveport police Detective R. Stewart at (318) 401-3420 or (318) 673-7020 or their local law enforcement agency.
