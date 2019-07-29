SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Kentwood Kangaroos

“We lost a lot, but we’ve also got a lot coming back," said head coach Jonathan Foster. “It’s in the water in Kentwood. The expectations are there and we’re excited about this season. Like I say, ‘You’ve got to keep it going,’ and we’ve got some guys coming back, like Roddarian Robbins. He’s probably been our best player since his sophomore year. He has the heart of a lion. He’s not big, he’s not the fastest kid, but he’s not going to drop any balls, he’s not going to miss any tackles, he’s not going to miss an assignment. And also, he has an even keel the whole game. He’s not like, ‘Coach, get me the ball.’ He never gets frustrated and he’s just a great high school football player for us and hopefully, somebody will give him a shot on the next level.”