SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Kentwood Kangaroos

KENTWOOD, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp started week seven with state champion Kentwood, which is missing 10 seniors, including LSU signee Trey Palmer, a new member of the “DBU” fraternity.
But another big-time defender will be back for another run on the road to the dome.
Middle linebacker Bryce Cooper picked up right where he left off in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome by delivering a big hit in the spring game against Capitol. He will anchor the defense as one of 10 seniors returning for 2019.
Former linebacker Otis Elzy has replaced quarterback TJ Hookfin. One of his targets, Tulane commit Cornelius Dyson, showed why he’s headed to the next level with big plays on both sides of the ball. He is a receiver and defensive back who expects to be back in the dome even with the 'Roos moving up to Class 2A this fall.
“We lost a lot, but we’ve also got a lot coming back," said head coach Jonathan Foster. “It’s in the water in Kentwood. The expectations are there and we’re excited about this season. Like I say, ‘You’ve got to keep it going,’ and we’ve got some guys coming back, like Roddarian Robbins. He’s probably been our best player since his sophomore year. He has the heart of a lion. He’s not big, he’s not the fastest kid, but he’s not going to drop any balls, he’s not going to miss any tackles, he’s not going to miss an assignment. And also, he has an even keel the whole game. He’s not like, ‘Coach, get me the ball.’ He never gets frustrated and he’s just a great high school football player for us and hopefully, somebody will give him a shot on the next level.”
There will be more on the Kangaroos on 9News at 10. Southern Lab will be featured Tuesday. The Kittens will mark 40 of our 60 team previews.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.