The Relationship Institute to open new location in Mid City

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A counseling agency is moving into the Mid City neighborhood.
The Relationship Institute will host its grand opening Thursday, August 1 at 12 p.m. at 2427 Government Street. City leaders, including Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, are expected to attend.
According to the agency’s website, the institute is a solution-oriented counseling, coaching, and consulting firm. It assists individuals and organizations in accomplishing their goals for growth and development.
Maria Shantell Williams, Ph.D. LMFT, LPC-S, founded the agency in 2014 that was based in Zachary, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report. For over 13 years, she provided counseling and consulting experience for education systems, mental health agencies and community organizations.
Williams chose to move the business to Baton Rouge as a way to expand her reach to more agencies. The services expanded to include coaching for corporate executives and businesses.
The lease was signed with Elifin Realty for a 1,668-square-foot building. The firm is currently accepting new clients.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.