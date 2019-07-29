Police investigating Baton Rouge’s fourth shooting in four days Monday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating a reported shooting that happened Monday morning.
Police responded to a shooting behind the Lamar building in the 5300 block of Corporate Boulevard at 7:25 a.m. on Monday, July 29.
A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department says a victim arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.
The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.
Monday’s shooting marked the city’s fourth shooting in four days. The first shooting happened Friday, July 27 on Denham Street.
A juvenile male was shot at the HUB apartment complex on Highland Road Saturday. And a 19-year-old female victim was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Huron Street Sunday.
