Now is the time to get your child immunized before school starts, health officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Information provided by the Baton Rouge Clinic.
Now is a good time for your child to see his/her pediatrician for immunizations and well visits. The Baton Rouge Clinic provided some tips and some answers to questions you may have:
How important are routine physicals?
Physicals are extremely important in the growth of a healthy child. Most parents are aware of the vaccines that are required by school at ages 4-5, 11, and 16. However, it is still important to have annual well-checkups for any child less than 18 years of age. During these visits your child will have a complete physical exam including age-appropriate screenings such as:
- Cardiovascular risk assessments
- Scoliosis screenings
- Puberty assessments
- Lab screenings
- Immunizations
- Psychological and behavioral assessments
While the convenience of after-hours clinics does appeal to some busy parents, these exams are best done by your child’s pediatrician—the one that knows your child’s health best.
The beginning of the school year is always hectic, so we recommend taking care of important tasks as early as possible!
- Sports physicals need to be done annually in accordance with LHSAA recommendations.
- School forms such as a Medication Administration form and up-to-date Vaccination Records are typically needed close to the start of the academic year.
- Proof of immunization and/or TB skin tests are typically required for college registration, so high school seniors should see their physicians once they have made a decision on which college to attend to be sure that vaccines are up-to-date.
