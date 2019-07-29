NOPD: Missing woman last seen leaving nursing home

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The NOPD is searching for a missing woman who was last seen at nursing home.
Cheryl Hester, 64, was last seen Sunday around 4:30 p.m. when she was leaving a nursing home in the 600 block of Henry Clay Street.
Hester has not been seen or heard from since that time. Ms. Hester may be in the Hollygrove area.
She was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue pants and slippers.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Cheryl Hester is asked to contact NOPD at 504-821-2222 or Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.
