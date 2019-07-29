Many in Walker fear a thunderstorm will flood their homes

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Many in the Pleasant Ridge subdivision in the Walker are living with a constant, and very real fear.
"We are in fear of a thunderstorm flooding us," said Mavis Cody, who has lived in the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood for 24 years.
A stack of molding and base boards was delivered to a home on Peggy Drive in Pleasant Ridge Monday, July 29. It’s going inside to repair a home that flooded June 6. The three to four inches forced the installation of brand new floors and cabinets. The same home also flooded in August of 2016.
“It was just about to start coming up underneath the carport [yesterday]. The canal over here is overflowing. We take the brunt of the water off of Florida Boulevard,” said Mary Landry on behalf of her sister, Janelle Landry.
Landry is referring to drainage water coming off Florida Boulevard that runs through her neighborhood. The culvert overflows and on Sunday, it was literally knocking at her door, but thankfully did not get inside. Had it though, it would have been the third time Landry’s home has flooded in less than three years.
"Enough is enough. Something needs to be done about the drainage in here," said Landry.
"I would say we need help, desperately," said Cody.
Mavis Cody and her husband say in their 24 years in Pleasant Ridge, they’ve had water under their carport once and of course flooded in 2016 as well, but the last few rain storms have been terrible for them.
"It came within two inches of going in our house," said Cody.
In an effort to prevent flooding, one homeowner just a few streets up on Pendarvis used his personal truck to block the road because he was worried wake would push water into his home.
WAFB’s meteorologists say in a one hour span, the thunderstorm dumped three inches of rain, adding that almost no drainage system would be able to handle that. It’s why yards turn into puddles and eventually you can’t tell the road from the yard. The ditches could not keep up with the amount that fell. In fact, WAFB’s meteorologists say three inches in an hour is something that only happens about once every ten years. That means it’s certainly not your everyday storm, but also not necessarily rare. In Walker, it has already happened twice in less than two months.
“We are definitely concerned with all of the rain, heavy rainfall that we have had lately. We are concerned about the drainage issues and the flooding we have had,” said Walker Chief of Operations Jamie Etheridge.
Etheridge says they’ve been working extensively with their engineers to find the problematic areas and fix them, but the issue is not just in Walker’s hands. For example, Florida Boulevard is a state highway, meaning they would need help from the state or Gravity Drainage District 5, but they’re all working together to find a resolution.
“By July of this year, we have almost exhausted the budgeted money that we had set aside to handle drainage concerns and complaints,” said Etheridge.
Meanwhile, some in Walker are now considering a move if things don’t change soon.
“We do not want to live the rest of our lives that we have living in fear of going under again,” said Cody.
Walker’s council meeting on Aug. 12 will address flooding with engineers and all officials on hand. City leaders ask for those impacted to attend the meeting, which starts at 6 p.m.
