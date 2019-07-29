Many in Walker fear a thunderstorm will flood their homes

WAFB’s meteorologists say in a one hour span, the thunderstorm dumped three inches of rain, adding that almost no drainage system would be able to handle that. It’s why yards turn into puddles and eventually you can’t tell the road from the yard. The ditches could not keep up with the amount that fell. In fact, WAFB’s meteorologists say three inches in an hour is something that only happens about once every ten years. That means it’s certainly not your everyday storm, but also not necessarily rare. In Walker, it has already happened twice in less than two months.