Wildlife department officials to lower water level for False River

(WAFB) - Officials with the state’s wildlife department announced the False River will be lowered in an attempt to better the lake’s water quality and improve its habitat for fishers and boaters.
In conjunction with the False River Watershed Council and Pointe Coupee Parish Council, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has scheduled a drawdown for the lake on Tuesday, Sept. 3. The drawdown is used as a management tool to improve water quality and decrease sedimentation.
The lake will be lowered at a rate of 1.5″ per day to a maximum of 6 feet below pool stage.
The drawdown structure is scheduled to close Jan. 15, 2020, and the lake will be allowed to refill.
LDWF advises property owners should secure or remove their vessels, floating docks, and other items that could be affected by the drawdown.
The False River will stay open to fishing and other recreational use during the drawdown. Officials advise caution for boaters during the low water period as boat lanes will not provide normal clearance of underwater structures.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.