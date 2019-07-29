Gonzales All-Stars roll in World Series play

RUSTON, La. (WAFB) - The families of the Gonzales All-Stars eight-and-under Dixie Youth Team, which apparently played up last year as a seven-and-under team has now returned for the World Series and appears to be living large and loving life up in Ruston.
The little guys bounced back from an opening loss and won their bracket. The Louisiana state champs proceeded to beat Virginia Sunday afternoon to advance to another winner’s bracket game Sunday night against Mississippi.
Besides making a fun road trip with the kids, one of the dad’s celebrated his birthday Sunday morning after the first of three games in one day.
