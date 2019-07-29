FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Typical summer weather pattern returns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scattered rains were a part of the regional weather picture over the weekend and continued into Monday, yet it only gets wetter Tuesday.
Monday evening showers will taper off, but may not come to a complete end over overnight. The Storm Team Forecast will include isolated to scattered rains in the forecast Tuesday morning, with daybreak temperatures in the low 70s Tuesday for the Capital City region.
Keep the umbrella handy with rain chances Tuesday afternoon running at around 70% for the day. Showers and thunderstorms in the area will keep daytime highs in the mid 80s for many WAFB neighborhoods. The good news is the Storm Team is not concerned about a severe weather outbreak even with Tuesday’s wet forecast and most WAFB neighborhoods will see well less than 1″ of rain for the day.
Once we get through Tuesday, the First Alert Forecast for the rest of the week and right through the weekend calls for a fairly typical summertime pattern across the WAFB region. The Storm Team Forecast sets morning lows in the low to mid 70s with afternoon highs around 90° to the lower 90s and rain chances running at 30% to 40% each afternoon through the upcoming weekend. As a matter of fact, the extended outlook into next week looks much the same.
In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is highlighting an area over the Bahamas for a very low development chance later this weekend. Frankly, this certainly does not look like something the Bayou State needs to worry about with development chances currently set at only 10% through the next five days. Elsewhere in the Atlantic Basin, the NHC is sounding the “all clear” for now.
