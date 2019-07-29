FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Typical summer weather pattern returns

Once we get through Tuesday, the First Alert Forecast for the rest of the week and right through the weekend calls for a fairly typical summertime pattern across the WAFB region. The Storm Team Forecast sets morning lows in the low to mid 70s with afternoon highs around 90° to the lower 90s and rain chances running at 30% to 40% each afternoon through the upcoming weekend. As a matter of fact, the extended outlook into next week looks much the same.