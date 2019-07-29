FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Keep an umbrella close as rain chances remain for the week ahead

By Diane Deaton | July 29, 2019 at 4:59 AM CDT - Updated July 29 at 4:59 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s definitely back – late July weather that is ever-so-typical for SE LA and SW MS – humidity is up, temperatures up and increasing activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar.

Not so much this morning, but expect showers and a few thunderstorms from mid-afternoon through the evening drive, a 50% coverage, a high near 90°. Overnight, a few areas of shower may linger – a low of 73°; tomorrow, rain coverage goes up to 70% - keep the umbrellas with you all day long – a high in the upper 80°s.

