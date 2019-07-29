East Ascension grad applauded by U.S. Navy

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The United States Navy says a graduate of East Ascension High School in Gonzales is now helping to keep the Navy’s most advance helicopters flying.
In the Navy’s published profile piece on Chief Petty Officer Johnnie Kelley, he says he learned teamwork from his Louisiana roots.
“My hometown taught me compassion and teamwork,” said Kelley. "If my town has a hurricane or hardship we rally together and help everyone regardless of their background. I use this very often in my military service as I work with different individuals from different regions of the country to accomplish our goals."
