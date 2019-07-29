Garbage truck crash kills one, injures another


By Graham Ulkins | July 29, 2019 at 6:04 AM CDT - Updated July 29 at 6:39 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a garbage truck and a pickup truck.

The crash happened sometime between 5:30 and 6 a.m. Monday, July 29 on Old Jefferson Highway at the intersection of Castle Ridge. The intersection is near the new section of Antioch Road.

The crash killed one person and injured a second. Details are limited at this time.

Jefferson Highway is closed in both directions from Antioch to Castle Ridge.

