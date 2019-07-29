City announces hiring job fair for H&M store in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ahead of H&M’s fall grand opening in Baton Rouge, the city announced a hiring fair for the clothing retail company’s Louisiana location.
Hiring managers are looking to fill about 20 sales adviser positions at the new H&M store coming to the Mall of Louisiana in the fall.
The job fair, hosted by EmplyBR, is scheduled for Monday, July 29, 2019 at Wildwood Baton Rouge Apartments (5959 Burbank Drive). The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will offer on-site interviews. Attendees will be able to meet H&M team members, learn about opportunities within the company, and gain information regarding employee benefits.
Interested candidates may also apply for positions online at career.hm.com.
Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) is a Swedish multinational clothing retailer known for its fast-fashion clothing for men, women, teenagers, and children. H&M and its associated companies operate in 62 countries with 4,968 stores and as of 2018 employed an average of 123,283 people. It is the second-largest clothing retailer in the world.
