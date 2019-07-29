Army Corps of Engineers deactivates phase 2 of flood fight as Mississippi River water level lowers

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans District of the Army Corps of Engineers is moving from Phase 2 Flood fight procedures after the waters levels along the Mississippi River have dropped.
Phase II was initiated when the river level exceeded 15 feet. On Monday, the river at the Carrollton Gage was 14.68 feet, which returns the flood fight to Phase I. Forecasts show the river steadily falling to below 11 feet over the next 28-days, according to the Army Corps. The corps will continue monitoring the river.
The Flood Fight began in late October 2018 when the Mississippi River rose above 11 feet at the Carrollton Gage. These procedures consist of working with local levee authorities to monitor the levees along the Mississippi River.
