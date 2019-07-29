Application process begins for BRCC’s fall 2019 training courses

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’ve ever thought about changing careers now is a good time to consider taking training courses at Baton Rouge Community College.
BRCC is offering training opportunities in a number of different industries for the Fall 2019 semester including Collision Courses offered at the Automotive Training Center on Lobdell Blvd.
The information to register for classes can be found HERE.
The Collision Courses begin in August. Interested applicants can call 216-8239 or visit www.mybrcc.edu for more general information.
