Woman dies after driving vehicle into Red River

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police confirm a woman is dead after driving her car into Red River Saturday evening.
Shreveport Fire Department, Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Caddo Sheriff’s Office were all on scene with SPD.
Her body has been recovered and crews say they will return for the vehicle tomorrow morning.
There is no word on what caused the woman to drive into the river. She has not been identified.
