‘They have the heart, we’re the spirit:’ Saints fans pack Training Camp day 2

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints kicked off day two of training Saturday (July 27), in front of a sold-out crowd of enthusiastic fans who came out to see their favorite players.
No matter who their favorite player is, when the team stepped onto the field it was clear the Who Dat Nation cannot wait for the upcoming season.
Charles White, a die-hard Saints fan, said coming to Training Camp is one of his favorite experiences.
“I absolutely love seeing them prep. It’s amazing watching how they start the season and how they finish the season,” he said.
For Monique White, it’s about more than just a preview for the fall.
“It’s all about community too. Getting together, getting everybody pumped up before the Saints season starts,” she said.
With tickets to training camp sold out for the next several practices, fans said they’re not losing the sight of the mission -- even after back-to-back playoff runs ended in heartbreak.
“It’s all about the heart,” Monique White said. “They have the heart and we’re the spirit behind it.”
Mack Graves, another Saints fan, said it’s clear how much work the players put into their game.
“Those guys work they’re tails off to get to where they are,” Graves said.
One player absent from practice Saturday once again, however, was star wide out Michael Tomas, who’s still holding out for a contract extension to make him the highest paid receiver. And, while it would be nice to see him get reps with Drew Brees, some Saints fans said they feel positive a deal will get done.
“They will. They will. Just like we talked about earlier, he loves the team. He’ll be back, just make the contract right and he’ll be ready to go,” Graves said. “These athletes play their whole lives at this game, and they should be compensated for it. Especially if they’re one of the best players in the league.”
But, whether it’s with chip on your shoulder or child-like amazement, supporting the New Orleans Saints is as common as breathing in Louisiana.
There are still tickets available to four practices for the rest of Training Camp - July 30 and August 7, 12 and 22.
Free tickets are being offered on the team’s website: neworleanssaints.com/trainingcamp/
