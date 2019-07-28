Suspended LSU player Drake Davis arrested for allegedly grabbing, pushing dating partner

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Suspended LSU player Drake Davis, who was suspended from the team after he was charged with domestic battery in August 2018, was arrested early Sunday for allegedly grabbing and pushing a dating partner, according to The Advocate.
Documents acquired by the newspaper state Davis, 22, was seen on video being physical with a woman and arguing with her. The video also showed the woman pushing Davis away and telling him to get off her.
The woman told a deputy that Davis found out she was speaking with another man, and an altercation turned physical, according to The Advocate.
Davis admitted to authorities to grabbing the victim by the arms and pushing her. He apologized for the incident, according to the newspaper.
The suspended LSU wide receiver has a history of domestic violence.
On August 18, 2018, Davis was first arrested for allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend. On August 20, Davis was ordered by Judge Don Johnson to have a 10 p.m. curfew. The state also requested Davis not to have contact with the victim.
Several weeks after the August arrest, Davis was arrested and booked into jail Sept. 16 with two counts of battery on a dating partner.
