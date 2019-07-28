SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Mentorship Sharks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Sharks of Mentorship Academy are starting to grow up, finally getting their first win on the field in the final game of last season, a 22-0 victory over Glen Oaks.
It was the Sharks and the Kangaroos in the spring game, as the inner city kids from the STEM school in downtown Baton Rouge took on the country kids from perennial 1A power, Kentwood.
Mentorship was humbled at times, but also showed some promise with a series of defensive plays. Head coach Keith Woods said he started with 14 kids last spring, more than doubled that this spring, and expects to have 60 players.
They will be led by seniors like linemen Brandon Givens and David Duncan, shifty running back Shamar Powers, and wide receiver Dashun Hugley, who’s been drawing interest from colleges like Northwestern State.
Mentorship may not have matched Kentwood score-for-score in the spring, but Woods said his Sharks have turned some heads by slinging it around this summer in 7-on-7 tournaments and taking home a championship at Southeastern.
