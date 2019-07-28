SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Capitol Lions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp stop No. 37 of 60 for the 30th year of the show was in Baton Rouge at Friendship Capitol.
Former LSU linebacker Dorsett Buckels played for Nick Saban and used one of his sayings to describe his evaluation heading into year two with the Lions.
“You’re either getting better or you’re getting worse.”
The Lions were 5-6 in his first year, which was better, but they were worse down the stretch in district play. Buckels expects a different outcome from the 17 seniors we saw in the spring game with Kentwood and Mentorship.
There are eight starters back on offense. They are led at quarterback by No. 8 Colby Tucker. No. 9 Jacoby Bellazar, who Buckels expects to shine, has made big plays for the Lions.
Tedrick Ross is another player expected to contribute. And then, there’s senior wide receiver and cornerback Kastopha Hankton, who told us he really appreciates the serious but productive approach his head coach has taken.
Everyone agrees that the way last year ended, with three straight losses and scoring just six points in each of those, including a playoff defeat at East Feliciana, has provided plenty of motivation for the offseason.
“We started off fast, but we didn’t keep our foot on the gas and this year, during district play, we’re definitely looking to do that," said Buckels. “They are some good teams out there, in our district. So this year, we’re looking to be first, to be first in our district. I truly believe that and our team - everybody in the locker room - believes that. So, that’s what we’re looking for.”
“Only winning two [or] three games in the past four years - from one year, going 5-5, so that’s a good thing," added Hankton. “But we feel like we have more experience now. We kind of know what we’re doing.”
“After that tough playoff loss last year, we’re taking it real serious this year," Tucker explained. “We feel that we can go way further than the 5-5 this year. We feel like we can beat anybody on the schedule.”
